From shoeys to throwing pot plants off podiums, he’s had plenty of viral moments, and his latest is taking a nap atop his Tradie Beer Camaro during a pre-enduro test day at Winton.

The on-track nap – captured by multiple photographers around the circuit – took place after a scheduled fuel run-out test.

Teams agree to undertake their capacity check at the same time of the day, so the cars can be recovered under a single red flag.

“It’s a fuel run-out test, it’s quite boring and you get stuck on the track, you could be out there for five or 10 minutes,” Reynolds told Speedcafe.

“So I got out, laid on the bonnet and waited for the safety dude to come and pick me up. I leaned back on the window with my eyes shut because it’s a lovely sunny day at Winton, it was quite relaxing.

“It was comfy up there, there’s a nice inclination on the windscreen. I just like lying down. I do things better lying down than standing up.

“Testing is a long hard day. It was around 4 o’clock and it was time for my siesta.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pace Images (@pace_images)

The nap was a funny moment in an otherwise serious day for Reynolds and the rest of the Supercars cohort as they prepare for the Sandown 500.

Reynolds shared car #20 with co-driver Warren Luff, who commanded the bulk of the seat time.

“These days you always walk away disappointed because you do a lot of co-driver laps, you don’t actually do a lot of [performance] testing,” noted Reynolds.

“You do a lot of systems checks, fuel run-out, pitstop practice, you don’t actually do a lot of improving.

“It would be ideal if we could have a seperate day outside of the three-day allocation just reserved for the enduro drivers to get up to speed.”

Reynolds had time to hop aboard teammate Mark Winterbottom’s #18 entry, which the 2015 champion is sharing with Michael Caruso.

“Most teams I’ve been a part of we try and do a driver swap, to drive other people’s cars with their setup,” Reynolds noted.

“Their mechanicals might be different, their steering weight, this and that, even though it’s built by the same team, everything is different to feel and touch.

“It’s funny how you try and talk about it, it might be ever so minute differences but it might make a big difference at the end of the day to feel and feedback and performance.”

Winterbottom, though, did not drive Reynolds’ car. The Tradie entry’s day ended around 40 minutes early with clutch issues.

“I don’t really know what happened but we’ll work it out when we get back,” Reynolds said.

All Supercars teams except PremiAir tested today across Winton and Queensland Raceway. The Nulon-backed squad is saving its test until after the Sandown 500.