When Ricciardo returned to the F1 grid midway through the 2023 season he made no secret of his intention to return to Red Bull Racing.

The Australian raced with the squad from 2014 to 2018, winning seven grands prix during that period.

Two years at McLaren saw his stock fall as he struggled to find consistent pace, resulting in his early exit from the squad with a year left on his contract.

Some time away from the sport reinvigorated Ricciardo ahead of his mid-year return last season, raising the possibility of a Red Bull return.

However, it's been a tough start to 2024 and with Perez confirmed for another two years, the West Aussie is realistic if hopeful of his future.

“I don't think it means anything from a ‘that's it', in terms of I don't see it as ‘Oh, maybe I won't get a chance' or anything,” Ricciardo admitted when asked what Perez's new deal means for him.

“Personally, I've had one amazing result in Miami, but then the rest of my season has been not really what I expect out of myself.

“I want my season to go better than it is, really to help with any opportunities like that.

“I'm also realistic.”

With an imminent move to Red Bull Racing off the table, Ricciardo's only option is to retain the seat he has with RB.

That's a concept he's spoken about before, revealing to Speedcafe.com that he'd be happy to remain where he is next season, and follows a realignment of his own priorities: winning is important, but it's not the only measure of success.

For the moment, that is driving RB forward while working to improve his consistency.

“The mindset hasn't changed,” he said.

“We're not halfway through the season yet but we're fairly into it now.

“I've had one result which I was really, really happy with, and then others which have been maybe less so.

“So I just, I guess, hold myself probably accountable for not doing anything too spectacular.

“When you're obviously trying to fight for a top seat, you need to be doing some pretty awesome things.

“That's why I say I don't think it means it will never happen,” he added of a possible Red Bull Racing return.

“It's still a place I'd love to finish my career, but obviously in the short term that's not going to happen.

“So mindset wise, that was still kind of an end goal.

“Right now, I'm here… I need to do well and get some more points, and I'm happy doing that here.

“The team is doing a good job to help me out with that, so it's just up to me.”