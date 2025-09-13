Drivers from across the country will contest Junior Rotax, Rotax Light, Rotax Heavy, DD2 and DD2 Masters, all chasing a prized seat at the Rotax World Final in Bahrain.

While the grids aren’t as deep as a full national championship round, the talent pool is undeniable. Six national champions are spread across the five classes, alongside several past World Final competitors, setting the stage for fierce, high-stakes racing.

Rotax Light shapes as the headline act. Six of the 13 drivers have stood on the Australian Kart Championship podium this season, each determined to secure their ticket and take a step closer to world final glory.

Junior Rotax promises its own fireworks, with many of the nation’s top juniors on the entry list. Hamish Campbell, fresh from a strong AKC campaign with the factory OTK team, will be one to beat, while Dima Micale — winner of both Rotax Life lead-up events in dominant style aboard his Arrow X7 — will also be a key contender.

Live timing for all sessions will be available via Speedhive.