The 17-year-old is currently competing in Formula 2 but has been heavily linked with the Mercedes drive set to be vacated by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Officially, no decision has been made about the Italian's future with a promotion to the Mercedes F1 team just one of a number of possibilities.

A consideration in placing Antonelli alongside George Russell next season is his age and relative inexperience.

Moving into one of the top four teams is a risk, both for Mercedes and Antonelli himself, primarily due to his age.

Earlier this year, Williams submitted a dispensation request for Antonelli, fuelling suggestions he could find his way into one of the Grove team's cars this season.

Logan Sargeant has been underperforming and is not expected to remain in the drive for 2025. Indeed,, paddock speculation suggests he won't see out the season.

The dispensation request was because Antonelli did not meet the age criteria for a Super Licence, which mandated a minimum age of 18.

While that remains the case, the World Motor Sport Council has approved a change which offers some leeway.

Appendix L of the International Sporting Code, which outlines requirements for licencing in motorsport, was quietly updated this week.

Previously, it stated that “The driver must be at least 18 years old at the start of the event of his first F1 competition.”

However, there is now an addendum to that article which declares: “At the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old.”

In addition to that addition was the removal of what was Article 13.1.2, which necessitated a driver holding a Super Licence to also hold a valid driving licence at the time of their first application.

While the change does not guarantee Antonelli a Super Licence, it does open the door a little wider to the Italian being parachuted in this season.

That could now come as soon as the Spanish Grand Prix next weekend, Round 10 of the 2024 season – six rounds earlier than he would have otherwise been able to given he turns 18 on the day of the Dutch Grand Prix (August 25).