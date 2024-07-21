The Ford Ranger driver had no answer to Adam Marjoram who led throughout the fourth and final race in his Isuzu D-MAX. Marjoram finished second overall ahead of his teammate Aaron Borg.

From the outset of the race that went nine laps, Marjoram was in front. He had Crick and Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) immediately behind with a small margin on Borg, David Sieders (Mazda BT-50), Ryan How (Ranger), Jimmy Vernon (Triton) and Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux).

Marjoram was able to break free of his two immediate pursuers when they began to dispute second. Crick did get some respite when Wanzek had a wild moment when off track at Turn 1 on Lap 5.

In the next three laps Wanzek bridged the gap and made the move that earned him a brief lead at Turn 1 on the penultimate lap. However, Crick struck back as he slipped under Wanzek at Turn 2.

Crick then held off Wanzek to the chequered flag where they were 2.7s behind Marjoram. Behind Borg, Sieders, How and Vernon, Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) edged out Brad Vereker (Triton) for eighth.

Tenth place went to Ryal Harris (BT-50) who started rear of grid after his steering drama of Race 3. He finished ahead of the trio of Ben Walsh (Hilux), Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) and Holly Espray (D-MAX) with Woods the next one to the line.

Rossi Johnson (Colorado), Chris Formosa (Ranger) and Luke Webber (BT-50) ensued. Michael Sherwell (Triton) was next across the line but penalised 5s and was relegated behind Jensen Engelhardt (Hilux) and Ellexandra Best (BT-50).