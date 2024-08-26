As he also was the fastest qualifier, he scored maximum points and overall victory ahead of Cody Maynes-Rutty and series leader Eddie Beswick, with all driving Spectrums. While the latter extended his lead in the title chase with one round remaining, Sellars jumped from fifth to second.

The national series was racing with the Victoria State Race Series. From pole position in Race 2, Sellars held the lead to Turn 1 ahead of Beswick with four others in close pursuit with As Maynes-Rutty, Lachlan Evennett (Mygale), Joe Fawcett (Spectrum) and Liam Loiacono (Mygale). Kobi Williams (Spectrum) had a blistering first lap where he went from 20th ninth.

As was the case in the opening race, Sellers, Beswick and Maynes-Rutty swapped around the race lead in the closing stages. With 4mins to go, Kyle Cotter's Spectrum bunkered at Turn 9 which brought out the Safety Car.

There was no opportunity to resume the race. Sellars who took the flag first in front of Beswick and Maynes-Rutty. Then followed Fawcett, Loiacono, Bussey, Evennett, Daniel Frougas (Mygale), Kobi Williams (Spectrum) and Lachlan Strickland (Mygale).

In the Kent class it was the evergreen Richard Davison (Van Diemen) ahead of Andrew Torti and Peter Fitzgerald in Spectrums.

Sellars also led at the start of Race 3 with Beswick just behind. Bussey spun in the background which scattered those around him, including Evennett who bounced across the grass and suffered suspension.

With Evennett stopped there was a safety car period after which Beswick was able to grab the lead. But not for long as Sellars and Maynes-Rutty was again able to trade the top spot.

There was a freight train of rivals lined up behind in the closing stages as a result of the three dicing at the front. In the ensuing interchanges Sellars and Maynes-Rutty slipped 0.5s clear as Fawcett took third ahead of Frougas while Bewick slipped to fifth.

Loiacono chased ahead of Strickland, Willimas, Bailey Collins (Spectrum) and the recovering Bussey who placed tenth. Torti won the Kent battle from Davison by 0.5s with a big gap back to Jacob Reed (Van Diemen).

The final round and series decider will also be with the VSRS when its next round is at Phillip Island on October 4-6.