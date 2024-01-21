Star American Sheldon Haudenschild ensured a USA sweep of qualifying nights at the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, with a thrilling victory on night two at Warrnambool's Premier Speedway.

Haudenschild continued his good form following Thursday night's Kings Challenge success at Mount Gambier, as the travelling Americans continued to dominate the event.

The second generation World of Outlaws regular beat home star Australian James McFadden to take a thrilling victory in front of a packed stadium, with fellow US racer Carson Macedo rounding out the podium.

Americans have now filled five of the six podium placing on the opening two nights of the Classic, following Texan Aaron Reutzel's night one success.

“This is the biggest event for our sport in this part of the world so to be in form and now to have big wins on Thursday and Saturday is huge for us,” Haudenschild said.

“I love racing James – that was epic and it was nice revenge after he got me in this same prelim race last year at Premier.”

Further redemption is now on the star American's mind for the Classic final.

Haudenschild fell agonisingly short of a maiden Classic win last year, famously passed on the exit of turn four by Brock Hallett in sight of the checkered flag.

“Sure I want to make amends for last year, but it doesn't change what happened last year,” Haudenschild said.

“I'm just pleased to get rolling with some good results – it's taken us a while and we struggled badly at the start of our tour, but it's great to be on the right path now.”

Haudenschild and Reutzel are now automatically locked into the Sunday night battle for pole position for the Classic final.

McFadden looms as the best chance for local hopes to win against the might of the American brigade.

He won both his heats and led a dozen laps in the final, only to succumb to Haudenschild.

But J-Mac is confident he can win a third Classic crown.

“Tonight was all about points so to lock in as many as we did was awesome – sure we we would have loved to win the feature, but our focus is on tomorrow,” McFadden said.

“We built a new car yesterday as we've struggled, not enormously but just enough, and I'm glad it's paid off straight away for the team.”

The biggest casualty of the night was the Classic favourite, reigning Australian champion Jock Goodyer.

The Tasmanian rode out a vicious rollover on the opening lap of the final, putting paid to his chances. His team will now need to build a second new car in as many days after a Kings challenge wreck on Thursday.

The biggest controversy of the night belonged to Sydney racer Jesse Attard, who was kicked out of the event after throwing his steering wheel at a rival after contact.

The top 94 cars will now advance to night three, fighting for the 24 starting spots available for the $40,000 to win Classic final on Sunday evening.