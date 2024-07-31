The Chevrolet team has been working away on a new Camaro all season, initially with plans to field it as a wildcard entry for the enduro rounds.

The wildcard plan was shelved some time back, however work on MSR-005 has continued with the new intention for Percat to take it over ahead of the enduros.

Should the car be completed in time, MSR's latest race winner will debut it alongside Dylan O'Keeffe at Sandown.

The timeline is promising, too, with team owner Matt Stone revealing that the squad's third Gen3-spec Camaro should be ready, barring the drivetrain, before the Tasmania SuperSprint next month.

“The build of MSR-005, our third Gen3 Supercar chassis, is progressing well,” said Stone.

“Despite a busy calendar, the team has made solid progress in the break between rounds, with the front and rear clip now on, and the Chevrolet engine bolted in as well.

“We expect the build to be 90 percent complete by the time we head to Tasmania, with just the drivetrain to swap over after the Symmons Plains round ahead of a planned Sandown debut for MSR-005.”

Cam Hill will also get a new car – although not until at least the start of next season.

“Another new chassis will then be built to cycle in as car #4, which will be debuted by Cameron Hill in 2025,” confirmed Stone.