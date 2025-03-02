THE 2025 Race Of Champions has confirmed some of the greatest drivers in motorsport history and next week’s inaugural Sydney, Accor Stadium event has also attracted corporate support from some of the world’s biggest and most respected brands.

The 20-driver field will include no less than four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel, F1 legend and two-time Australian Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, current F1 gun Valtteri Bottas, 11-time X-Games Gold Medalist Travis Pastrana and NASCAR legend Kurt Busch and nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb.

There will also be Team Australia Supercars headed by seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup and reigning champion Will Brown and Team Australian Off-Road which is made up of rally ace Molly Taylor and two-time Dakar winner Toby Price.

Off the track the event has encouraged the participation of some of the world’s highest profile brands including Pirelli, Bang&Olufsen, Subaru, Sika and CUPRA.

Puma will also provide race suits and Bell Racing Helmets the helmets for all the VIP and media guests who are fortunate to go for a ride with one of the champions in the ROC machines.

Locally, the “home away from home” for the drivers and officials will be the Kimpton Margot Hotel in Sydney while Channel 10/Paramount Australia will be the host broadcaster and play a vital role in helping take the event to the world.

While Valtteri Bottas will be one of the stars on the track, his own wine brand, Ihana, will be enjoyed by corporate guests – which Finnish Iahana translates to “wonderful” or “fantastic”.

The event has also been supported by Motorsport Australia, which will provide race officials, including Chair of the Stewards, Garry Connolly.

There will be nine countries represented in the Nations Cup including Australia, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Great Britain, New Zealand, USA and Finland.

The ROC teams and drivers will all go head-to-head on a spectacular side-by-side 1km asphalt track which is currently under construction and which will be finished in the colours of the corporate partners.

The Race Of Champions comes one week before the opening round of the F1 World Championship in Melbourne (March 13-16), creating a massive two weeks of motorsport in Australia.

What Kristian Tear, CEO of Bang&Olufsen said:

“We’re excited to partner with ROC, uniting the world’s best drivers and world champions in head-to-head battles to crown the ultimate racer,” said Tear.

“Just as ROC showcases pure talent, transformative sound is key to capturing the full intensity of the moment. From the thunderous roar of the engines to the electrifying energy of the crowd, it’s an experience that goes beyond what you see – it’s what you feel. That’s what makes this partnership so special.”

What Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director, said:

“The Race Of Champions is a unique event, because it sees drivers from very different disciplines compete on equal terms, highlighting their talent and providing a very exciting show,” said Isola.

“For Pirelli this partnership is a great opportunity to be associated with an event which is now a traditional fixture on the motorsport calendar and which, this year, is taking place for the first time in Australia, a country known for its great love of motorsport.”

What Scott Lawrence, General Manager of Subaru Australia said:

“We’re incredibly excited for Subaru’s first participation in the Race of Champions, an event that truly celebrates driving talent at the highest level. Watching the BRZ – a dynamic, rear-wheel-drive sports car – go head-to-head, driven by some of the greatest names in the sport, will be a proud moment for us and a testament to its precision engineering. Adding to the excitement, a WRX AWD tS Spec B prototype will also be on display, giving fans a closer look at the latest addition to the Subaru performance range. With Subaru’s rich motorsport heritage, this partnership is a natural fit and a fantastic opportunity to showcase what Subaru performance is all about in a truly elite motorsport environment”

What Bruce Ryde, Kimpton Margot Hotel General Manager, said:

“The Race Of Champions will bring glamour and excitement to Sydney and we are delighted to be a part of the inaugural event bringing together some of the most iconic names in global motorsport here in the heart of Sydney.” said Ryde.

What Ben Wilks, CUPRA Australia director, said:

“At CUPRA, we are proud to join another edition of Race of Champions. We are delighted to help bring the event to the Australian audience for the first time, while showcasing the all-new electric CUPRA Tavascan,” said Wilks.

What Kylie Peterson, Sika Marketing Manger, said:

“With a shared love of motorsport across our Sika network of customers and end users of Sika products in the construction and automotive industry, the opportunity to partner with the Race of Champions was an easy decision,” said Peterson.

“We are really looking forward to sharing this global stage of motorsport with them, further solidifying our position as the leading OEM supplier in the Automotive Aftermarket.”

What Adam Cush, Director of Sport Production, Paramount Australia said:

“Race Of Champions is a landmark event that showcases the true spirit of motorsport, where skill, versatility and sheer speed are put to the ultimate test,” said Cush.

“It’s a rare opportunity to witness some of the greatest drivers from around the world battle head-to-head, and we can’t wait for fans to experience the intensity and excitement of this historic competition live and exclusive on Channel 10 and 10 Play.”

What Fredrik Johnsson, Race Of Champions President and Co-Founder, said:

“A week out from the inaugural ROC event at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, we are delighted with the way things have taken shape, both on and off the track,” said Johnsson.

“We have 20 impressive drivers for the on-track battle for the Nations’ Cup on Friday Night and then the head-to-head Champion of Champions’ clash on the Saturday.

“Helping make all this possible has been our partners at Venues NSW and TEG/Ticketek and a list of quality corporate supporters, some which have been a part of ROC for sometime and others who are joining us for the first time.

“Attracting quality partners like Pirelli, Bang&Olufsen, Subaru, Sika, CUPRA, Bell Racing Helmets and Puma really provides confidence that we are doing things right.

“The great thing is that there is genuine enthusiasm from everyone to make the first ROC in the Southern Hemisphere the best in our 33-year history.”