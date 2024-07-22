That's Blanchard's take coming out of tough Sydney SuperNight which followed an at times promising hit-out in Townsville earlier this month.

Drivers James Courtney and Aaron Love struggled at Sydney Motorsport Park, the pair splitting Tickford wildcard Lochie Dalton in both races.

On Saturday it was Courtney in 21st and Love in 23rd, the latter followed only by Mark Winterbottom who was 10 laps down and Jack Le Brocq who was a DNF.

On Sunday Courtney was 23rd and Love 25th, prompting a frank reaction from team boss Blanchard in an official Ford Performance media release.

“Not a lot of good news from the weekend. There is nothing positive for us,” said Blanchard.

“We've got to work out what's wrong. There is something fundamentally wrong somewhere.

“At least we've got a bit of an extended break before Tassie to try and find a solution.”

BRT has already kicked off a reset of sorts, with experienced race engineer Raymond Lau departing the team, while Matt Saunders took over the role on Courtney's car for Sydney.

BRT expanded to two cars this season as part of an overall slimming down of the category to 24 regular cars.

Todd Hazelwood departed what was a single-car outfit, replaced by the super experienced, and title-winning, Courtney alongside rookie Love.

It has undoubtedly been a tough start to the year, though, with Courtney 18th and Love 23rd coming out of SMP.

BRT will continue to occupy the last garage as the bottom of the teams' standings in Tasmania next month.

Courtney made headlines last week by announcing his retirement at the end of the 2025 season – something he later admitted had happened by accident.