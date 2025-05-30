Lando Norris went fastest in FP1 for the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.
Norris was the only driver to set a time under 1m14s, topping the time sheets in hot conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished the session in third and fourth, ahead of Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson.
|POS
|NO
|DRIVER
|CAR
|TIME
|LAPS
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:13.7
|29
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:14.1
|18
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|01:14.1
|29
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:14.2
|31
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|01:14.3
|28
|6
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:14.3
|28
|7
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas Ferrari
|01:14.6
|26
|8
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls Honda RBPT
|01:14.6
|26
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|01:14.6
|27
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|01:14.7
|28
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|01:14.8
|32
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:14.8
|24
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|01:14.8
|20
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:14.9
|21
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams Mercedes
|01:14.9
|26
|16
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|01:15.2
|23
|17
|50
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas Ferrari
|01:15.3
|23
|18
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|01:15.4
|31
|19
|45
|Victor Martins
|Williams Mercedes
|01:15.5
|26
|20
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine Renault
|01:15.5
|19
