Lando Norris went fastest in FP1 for the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Norris was the only driver to set a time under 1m14s, topping the time sheets in hot conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished the session in third and fourth, ahead of Oscar Piastri and Liam Lawson.