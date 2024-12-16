A new addition to the popular event, this specialist category will see cars with Le Mans history on track and lapping together. The Le Mans category will feature in the Mazda 767B, Leyton House Porsche 962C and Nissan R88C with more to be announced.

The 767B raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, IMSA 24 Hours of Daytona and All Japan Sports Prototype Championship, with a quad-rotor engine producing 630hp (470kw). Next year, it will have a new straight out exhaust system for its appearance.

The Nissan R88C Group C sportscar will make its debut in 2025. In the Calsonic livery, the R88C raced in the All-Japan Sports Prototype Championship, World Sportscar Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans across 1988 and 1989. It is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, and produces around 950hp (710kw).

Featured Videos

The Kremer Racing Porsche 962C also raced at the Le Mans 24 Hours and various other sportscar events, and in the Leyton House livery in the latter half of the 1980s. The 962C features an aluminium monocoque with a Porsche Type 935 KKK 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder engine and has 750hp (560kw).

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, in addition to tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.