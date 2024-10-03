August 2024 saw Ford rocket up the Australian new vehicle sales charts to continue being one of the most popular motor vehicle brands in Australia.

The Ford F-150 is known for its Built Ford Tough quality and like Speedcafe – being Big. Big on Power, Big on Toughness, Big on Technology – and Big on Capability, the truck of your dreams can soon be a reality.

The partnership will allow Ford to bring the F-150 to the Speedcafe audience that may not have been exposed to the many attributes of America’s best-selling truck.

Ford’s history in Australian motorsport began back in 1962 with Harry Firth’s team and has remained a constant.

The brand officially re-engaged with Australian motorsport in 2022 – under the guidance from Dearborn, Michigan – with the establishment of a fresh Ford Performance arm in Australia to support the global Mustang program.

That program is executed in the Repco Supercars Championship, with the new-for-2024 GT3 and GT4 Mustangs aligned with respective Ford Supercars teams. All being the forerunner to Ford’s return to Formula 1 through supporting Red Bull Powertrains in 2026.

“Ford is synonymous with motorsport globally, but has been ingrained in Australian motorsport for nearly eight decades – it is truly part of the fabric of the sport here,” said Speedcafe Managing Director, Karl Begg.

“The Ford F-150 is the most popular truck in the US and now available in many variants in Australia.

“Our readers appreciate everything being the biggest and the best, there’s nothing bigger than the Ford F-150.

“This Platinum Partnership will bring the Ford F-150 to the Speedcafe family and allow our readers to learn more about the truck that is now available in Australia.

“The addition of a global market leader like Ford, especially given its recent resurgence in the Australian road vehicle market, and having Ford join our Platinum Partner group shows great international recognition for Speedcafe’s work not just in Australia, but globally.”

Ford welcomes the opportunity to utilise the Speedcafe platform to raise the profile of its offering, particularly the Ford F-150 in 2024 and beyond.

Speedcafe is arguably Australia’s premier independent motorsport publication, providing award winning coverage of Supercars and globally recognised coverage of international categories including Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and MotoGP.