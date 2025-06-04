Speedcafe is excited to announce a dynamic new partnership with Nueva and Fastly, a collaboration delivering edge-speed performance and ironclad security.

The new alliance aims to underscore the strategic alignment between Fastly and Nueva, highlighting Fastly’s globally recognised edge cloud platform, which delivers seamless online experiences for some of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies.

Together, they will ensure that Speedcafe remains the fastest pit stop for motorsport news, while helping the industry explore smarter, more secure digital solutions.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Speedcafe and bring the power of edge technology to a passionate, performance-driven audience,” said Fastly’s Area Vice President for APAC, Derek Rast.

“Our focus is speed, security and reliability – all values that align perfectly with motorsport culture and Speedcafe’s vision.”

Nueva’s Co-Founder, Cameron Cumming, echoed the sentiment, positioning the partnerships as part of a broader commitment to performance-driven brands:

“Like our partnerships with the Melbourne Demons and South-East Melbourne Phoenix, partnering with Speedcafe is not just about speed – it’s about trust. Our mission is to help businesses build secure, scalable digital foundations. Together with Fastly, we’re excited to work with Speedcafe and their partners to raise the bar for performance and protection across the board.”

Karl Begg, Owner of Speedcafe, shared his enthusiasm:

“We’re excited to welcome Nueva and Fastly to the Speedcafe partner network in 2025, and to introduce our readers and commercial partners to two transformative brands ready to support their digital growth.”

You can find out more about Fastly and Nueva by clicking here