This week, Waikaraka Park promoters confirmed the season would be cut short to facilitate upgrades to the central Auckland venue.

Late last year, Auckland Council voted to approve a multi-million dollar upgrade to Waikaraka Park and close Western Springs.

The highly controversial decision will result in all open-wheel racing formerly held at Western Spring moving to Waikaraka Park.

The latest announcement is another blow for the ‘Save our Speedway’ group, who have rallied to keep racing at Western Springs.

The quarter-mile oval is set to shut at the end of the 2024/25 racing season after more than a century.

Western Springs will host its last meeting on March 22 before its closure.

“As construction has started on the major redevelopment of Prestige Pools Waikaraka Speedway we have been informed today that this current racing season will be cut short,” a statement from speedway promoters at Waikaraka Park read.

“That means the Grand Final on May 3 and the much anticipated TWS/PTS Teams Champs Nationals on 26/ 27 April will be cancelled.

“The Easter Fireworks Spectacular and Demolition Derby on April 19 may also be cancelled. At this stage the True Property Builders NZ SuperSaloon Grand Prix is the last definite meeting on April 5.”

Save or Speedway campaigners recently took their grievances to the Serious Fraud Office over a so-called fraudulent letter.

That letter, which was later withdrawn, was used by the region’s economic development agency, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, to support the proposal to consolidate speedway activity.

Speedcafe understands the Serious Fraud Office is investigating the letter-related incident and the decision by Auckland Council.

Despite that investigation looming, the latest updated from speedway promoters at Waikaraka Park indicates Auckland Council has pressed ahead with its funding.

Save or Speedway campaigners have grown a small Facebook following in the immediate aftermath of the Auckland Council’s decision.

Among those keen to see speedway racing stay at Western Springs is NASCAR champion Kyle Larson who was a regular in New Zealand before COVID-19 hit.

“I’ve had the honour and privilege of going down to Western Springs many times and I really enjoy it,” Larson said in a video posted to the Facebook page.

“It’s an amazing country, it’s an amazing race track. I’ve made amazing friends there too.

“I just love it down there and as a lot of people have heard recently, there’s a high chance that the speedway will be closing.

“That’s just sad news and I want to be a part of saving it and continuing to hopefully go down there again soon and racing.”