Organisers of the Italian Grand Prix have agreed a new deal that will ensure F1 continues racing at the iconic Monza circuit through until at least 2031.

Next year’s event is the last under its current agreement making for a six-year extension for the circuit.

“I am delighted that the Italian Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until 2031,” said F1 president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“Monza is at the very heart of Formula 1 history and the atmosphere each year is unique as the Tifosi gather in huge numbers to cheer on Ferrari and the drivers.

“The recent upgrades to the circuit’s infrastructure and the planned investment show a strong commitment to the long-term future of Formula 1 in Italy, and I want to thank the President of the Automobile Club d’Italia, the Italian Government, and the Lombardy Region for their continued passion and commitment to our sport.

“I also want to pay tribute to our incredible fans across the country who support Formula 1 so passionately.”

Monza has appeared on the F1 calendar in every F1 season barring 1980, when Imola hosted the Italian Grand Prix.

It was one of seven races out of contract next year, together with its Emilia Romagna counterpart.

Confirmation of Monza’s future follows similar news for Monaco, along with a rescheduling of that event together with Canada to better rationalise the calendar’s logistics.

News that F1 will remain in Italy also quashes fears that the race could be lost as competition for events remains fierce.

It’s thought organisers were paying $25 million annually for the Italian Grand Prix, a figure likely to rise into the mid-$30 million range from 2026 – likely with escalators.

“It’s a great honour for us, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI), to have succeeded in guaranteeing the hosting of six more Italian Grand Prix F1 seasons at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza after 2025,” said Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of the Automobile Club d’Italia.

“As we all know, Monza is the oldest racetrack in the world to host a race of the world championship, and it is also the longest-running event on the world championship calendar,

“We are all aware that history is no longer enough.

“Following the resurfacing of the track and underpasses to improve the safety on track and for the fans, we are now faced with a new challenge in 2025: improving the quality and quantity of hospitality offerings.

“With this goal in mind, we are already working to keep ahead of the standards required by modern Formula 1.”