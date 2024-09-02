The final two races in the Australian Drivers Championship for Hyper Racer X1s were split between Damon Sterling and Hayden Crossland. It was an up and down day for Lachan Ward and he still managed to top points in Legends Cars Australia.

In Formula RX8 Brock Paine continued on his winning way as he notched up his eighth win in a row while Corey Gillett took out Super TT but didn't win all three races.

Australian Drivers Championship

In the first of two races, Brad Smith and Brenton Davey spun at Turn 2 as Bastian Treptel also went around, and Peter Nowlan copped a puncture.

Meanwhile points leader Sterling led Crossland. Former champion Dean Crooke finished third. Brad Vaughan retired after two spins which was caused by fluid on the left rear wheel.

Crossland made the better start in the final race, and he was able to hold off Sterling. Luke Klaver crossed the line third ahead of Crooke and Vaughan who came from the back.

Sterling won the round from Crossland, Crooke, Klaver and Hamish Leighton. overall, was fifth overall ahead of Josh Gardiner and Raphael-Thomas Cedar.

Legend Cars Australia

Lachlan Ward took victory in two of the three races. The day started with the reverse top 10 of the second race result where Ward started 10th. Despite that and two spins, he still managed to finish fourth behind Robert Hogan, Scott Melville and Aidan Williams.

Race 4 finished early, at the end of Lap 3, due to Darren Bradley going into the back of Chris Spicer. Ward was in front of Dylan Thomas, Hogan, Williams and Shane Tate.

Hogan won the start of Race 5, but Ward went to the lead before the first lap had expired. He controlled the four-lapper from then to win by 18s over Hogan, Williams, Lincoln Pope, Ryan Pring, Tate, Thomas, Ben Goodridge and Tim Reed.

Formula RX8

Brock Paine continued his great run of form by taking both wins. Rob Boaden chalked up another two seconds to make it four for the weekend while Brad Harris did the same in third spot.

The first race of the day was a reverse top eight grid from the Race 2 result. Ayrton Filippi led at the end of the first lap before Paine took the lead on the second lap. On the next tour Boaden passed Filippi who was ultimately placed sixth behind arris, Geoff Connell and Justin Lewis.

Paine led every lap of the last outing. Behind Boaden and Harris, Lewis was fourth until he was overtaken by Connell and finished ahead of Jackson Shaw and Filippi.

Australian Super TT

After Blake Tracey won the opener on Saturday, he was a non-starter on Sunday due to an engine problem and the team did not want to risk the Chev-powered BMW.

Gillett (Nissan S13/Chev) and Brent Edwards (Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo) fought out the next three with Gillett the winner of the next two races. In the last race both overshot under brakes which allowed the other to lead. But Collett did it twice and Edwards won.

Third for the meeting was between Ryan Bell and Michael Rickets (Nissan Pulsar) until contact between them at Turn 6 on the last lap put both out. That left David Butin and his Lotus Elise third for the weekend.

The next round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will be at Winton Motor Raceway on October 4-6.