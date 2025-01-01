“Chucky” Sanders is our newest Dakar hero and is shaping up to tackle the unforgiving Saudi Arabian desert for the Red Bull KTM squad.

He was a winner in a key lead-up event in Morocco and, with a few Dakars under his belt, is ready to fight for victory.

Not that it will be easy, because it is Dakar – the ultimate test of physical, mental and mechanic endurance.

Sanders opens up on all of that, as well as the somewhat gross origins of his nickname and stepping out of Toby Price’s shadow, on the latest episode of the KTM Summer Grill.