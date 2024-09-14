A week ago, Perkins wasn’t going to compete after being denied by Supercars. However, Perkins was eventually given dispensation to compete.

From pole position, Perkins got a blistering start while Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Zach Bates spun his wheels and went nowhere.

Stewart shot from fourth to second before Bates got the best of top Super3 Series driver Cody Burcher.

There were early dramas for Super3 Series front-runner Thomas Maxwell who spun after contact from Cameron McLeod.

The PremiAir Racing driver on double duties was delivered a 15-second penalty as a result and eventually wound up 21st after a late Safety Car.

Super3 racer Tony Auddino spun at Turn 4 after what looked like contact from Callum Walker.

At the head of the field, Perkins and Stewart skipped away from the field. Soon enough, Stewart had the leading Ford Mustang within arm’s reach.

The brewing battle between the leading pair brought Bates into contention and by Lap 3 had Perkins and Stewart in his crosshairs.

Callum Walker finds the fence at Turn 9 which brings the bp pulse Safety Car!

Their battle was brief, however. On Lap 6, Walker parked his car in the gravel trap at Dandenong Road and brought out the Safety Car.

Replays showed Walker tried to straight-line the chicane on the back straight but got loose off the kerb and speared into the outside wall.

Racing resumed with 16 minutes remaining with Perkins at the head of the field.

Having challenged Perkins early, Stewart had to go on the defence with Bates, Allen, and Aaron Cameron in tow.

Stewart was given a reprieve when Bates made a mistake at the final turn and backed up Allen in the process.

In a strange twist, the front left door came off its hinge and threatened to fall off. As that was happening, Bates began to challenge Stewart at Turn 2 but got loose on corner entry.

Allen tried his best to get by the sliding Bates but cranked sideways himself on the corner exit at Turn 3.

Gillis finds the fence HARD and the BP Pulse Safety Car is triggered!

There was late drama in the final minute when the Cody Gillis Holden ZB Commodore lost control over the chicane and nose-dived the Armco barrier.

Gillis parked his car at the end of Dandenong Road and the Safety Car was quickly called, bringing Race 1 to an early halt.

Perkins crossed the line ahead of Stewart and Bates. Allen was third while Cameron completed the top five.

Results: Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Dunlop Series Race 1