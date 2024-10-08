The free-to-air broadcaster will have coverage from Friday on 7 and 7mate as well as its online streaming service 7plus Sport.

Sunday’s coverage will be shown on 7 and 7plus Sport from 7:30am AEDT.

Renowned presenters Mel McLaughlin and Mark Beretta of Sunrise fame will lead Seven’s coverage.

Jack Perkins will be on double duty, balancing his Supercars co-driving commitments with the Blanchard Racing Team and as a pundit for Seven.

Australian Rally Championship winner Molly Taylor will also be part of the coverage providing analysis.

Emma Freedman will tour the grounds at Mount Panorama alongside Chris Stubbs.

Supercars historian Aaron Noonan will also be part of Seven’s coverage.

Supercars brings its own host of talent, led by five-time Supercars champion and six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife. He will be joined by Supercars legend Neil Crompton in commentary.

In the pit lane, Taylor will be joined by Mark Larkham, Chad Neylon, and Riana Crehan.

“Following a massive month of sport on Seven and 7plus Sport, we cannot wait to present the Bathurst 1000, which is without a doubt the biggest weekend on the Australian motorsport calendar,” said Seven’s executive motorsport producer Angela Rampal.

“This year’s Supercars Championship is shaping up to be one of the most open and exciting of recent times, which makes choosing a winner for this year’s Bathurst 1000 near impossible.

“Will it be current leader Will Brown taking out his first ever Bathurst title, or will we see his close competitor in Chaz Mostert claim his third win on the mountain?

“Once again, Seven has lined up an incredible broadcast team to lead viewers through 26 hours of live and free coverage, including hosts Mark Beretta and Mel McLaughlin, alongside current driver Jack Perkins as he juggles his time behind the wheel and behind the ‘mic for our coverage.”

The Bathurst 1000 begins on Thursday with coverage exclusive to Fox Sports and Kayo before free-to-air coverage begins on Friday on the Seven Network.