According to Supercars, the new 300 Series hybrid electric delivers 20 percent in fuel savings and emissions reductions.

The recovery vehicle is fitted with a Kyokuto single car carrier body with a sliding tilt tray.

“The Kyokuto body is unique and relatively new to Australia,” said Richard Emery, president and CEO of Hino Australia.

“It has been selected as it meets the exacting operational requirements of Supercar races and will ensure the safe and prompt removal of crashed Supercars and other race cars.

“One of the major benefits of the tilt slide is that, once the tray is on the ground, loading can be done at a near zero degree angle and from the ground eliminating the risk of falling from heights.

“As part of our long-term partnership with Supercars, we have provided a 500 Series standard cab recovery vehicle for the last five years.

“The 300 Series hybrid electric is a natural progression that ties in with Supercars sustainability strategy.”

Earlier this year Speedcafe revealed Supercars had adopted an all-electric Porsche Taycan as the official safety car.

Supercar chief operating officer Tim Watsford welcomed the addition of the new tile tray recovery vehicle.

“We're thrilled to welcome Hino's innovative Hybrid Electric Tilt Tray into our Supercars recovery fleet,” said Watsford.

“This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and efficiency.

“This partnership underscores our dedication to embracing advancements that benefit both our sport and the environment.

“This addition to our fleet confirms a significant milestone for Supercars and we look forward to utilising their advanced features to ensure seamless recovery operations at our events.”

The 300 series hybrid electric and 500 series standard cab recovery vehicles will be used at the remaining Supercars events this year.

Supercars continues with the Sydney SuperNight on July 19-21.