Speedcafe understands Supercars is well advanced in assessing a full electric safety car option for the coming season, to the point where testing has already started.

The model of the car is highly likely to be a Porsche Taycan, with the German manufacturer expected to take over from Ford as supplier of course and safety cars this season.

Ford stepped back its support of the series last year by ending its support vehicle deal as well as some of its telecast advertising spend.

Porsche did last night unveil its new all-electric Macan, the second EV in its product line-up, however given testing has already started, it's the Taycan that will be put into service as the safety car.

The testing is thought to be range-related to assess recharging requirements during track activity on any given day at a Supercars event.

According to figures published by Porsche, the range on the Taycan varies from 444 kilometres to 505 kilometres depending on the model and battery spec.

Formula E has used a Porsche Taycan Turbo S as its safety car since 2022.

This will be the first noteworthy use of electric vehicle technology in Supercars in any capacity.

The initial announcement of the Gen3 regulations way back in 2020 did outline how the cars would be “hybrid ready” with space at the front to package batteries and other equipment.

However that never materialised with the front packaging of the latest-spec cars far from overrun with additional space.

Instead the focus for Supercars has been on greener fuel, such as the E75 blend that was introduced along with the new cars last year.

Speedcafe columnist Roland Dane recently argued against the idea of hybridisation in Supercars, urging the series to continue on its path of renewable, and perhaps even synthetic, fuels to improve sustainability.