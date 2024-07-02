The podcast is called Drivers Only with eight episodes set to drop across the rest of the season after each remaining round.

The drivers will be left to host the podcast themselves, with Supercars hoping the concept will allow drivers to speak to the fan base in between Supercars events.

According to the announcement from Supercars, the podcast will ‘offer fans unfiltered and raw insights directly from the drivers themselves'.

The first episode went live this morning, including a video version on the Supercars YouTube channel, with David Reynolds, Ryan Wood and Thomas Randle the first three drivers to be featured.

“This podcast gives Supercars drivers their own platform to talk about whatever they want in their own words and show off a lighter side not often seen at the racetrack,” said Supercars Head of Broadcast Nathan Prendergast.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for fans to connect with the drivers on a more personal level.

“Drivers Only not only boosts our digital offerings but also enriches the fan experience. It's about giving fans unparalleled access to the personalities behind the helmets.”

THE LATEST EPISODE OF FULL CREDIT TO THE NOISE IS LIVE RIGHT NOW

The Drivers Only podcast will be produced in collaboration with major podcast network LiSTNR and sit alongside its flagship motorsport show, Greg Rust's Rusty's Garage.

“It's a bit like handing the kids the keys to your favourite car!,” said Rust.

“Supercars represented over 15 years of my TV life and I still love it immensely with several drivers, legends and team personnel featuring on my podcast.

“But what's missing from that offering is a conversation, not steered by journos or a broadcaster like me, one that lets the fans eavesdrop on the drivers and the kind of stuff they talk about in the paddock.

“I'm really proud they've decided to add it to our Garage line-up.”