The video, which can be seen above, features Brodie Kostecki and James Moffat speeding through Lake Mountain in Victoria around the Alpine Resort.

The vision was captured by an iconic modern-day feature of the Great Race, namely Supercars' very own ‘Chopper Man'.

Sydney Helicopters pilot Andrew Tredinnick is the man behind the classic overhead shots of Mount Panorama, with his manoeuvring above The Esses being a spectacle in itself.

The video shows off incredible aerial images of the Erebus Motorsport Camaro and Tickford Racing Mustang roaring around Victoria's High Country with a key message: The Mountain is calling.

Gary Reid from Repco hitched a ride with Tredinnick to help record the vision of the two multi-time Bathurst 1000 podium finishers blazing across the mountainous landscape ahead of October's Bathurst 1000.

Nathan Prendergast, Supercars' Head of Broadcast said, “We owe a massive thank you to the team at Lake Mountain Resort for letting us shake things up a bit to kick off the countdown to this year's Great Race.

“The aerial footage of the Bathurst 1000 gets better every year, and that slow-motion shot of the chopper chasing Supercars down The Esses from the top of Skyline is etched into the memory of millions of fans worldwide.

“Those shots require top-tier skill to capture, so we figured, why not hone our craft while showcasing Supercars, mountains, and helicopters all in one go? It's the perfect way to fire up the engines for this year's Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.”

The 7000 campsites for the 2024 Bathurst 1000 have already sold out, with the prospect of beating last year's four-day attendance of 204,069 – the third-highest in event history – on the cards.

Action begins on Thursday, October 10, with the Great Race itself on October 13.