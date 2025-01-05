Both the former and current Triple Eight drivers are currently in NZ, van Gisbergen on holidays while Brown is preparing for a tilt in the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania series.

They caught up on Sunday with van Gisbergen introducing Brown to a first – karting on a dirt track.

According to photos posted to social media the pair tackled the Franklin Dirt Kart Club circuit between Auckland and Hamilton, running a kart on slick tyres as per club rules.

“Fun day here in NZ,” wrote Brown on Instagram. “First time running a go kart on dirt was a blast. Thanks to [van Gisbergen] for organising it.

“Now time to get ready for the Historic Grand Prix at Taupo.”

Brown will make his return to single-seaters at Taupo this weekend as part of a three-round program in the series formerly known as TRS.

He will then race at the second round at Hampton Downs before returning for the fifth round, the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands Motorsport Park.