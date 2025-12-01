WAU star Chaz Mostert claimed his maiden Supercars title on a heartbreaking day for Broc Feeney, who led by 23 points heading into the final race.

Feeney was spun to the back of the pack on just the sixth corner of the race by Mostert’s teammate Ryan Wood, who later received a 15-second time penalty.

Bond, an Australian Touring Car Champion who later undertook a spell as Supercars’ Driving Standards Observer, was among the first seen consoling Feeney after the race.

“I think the whole thing was deliberate,” Bond told Speedcafe of the opening lap incident.

“I don’t care what you say. It was a team, they knew what they were doing, they knocked him out of the race before even one lap had gone by.

“They were talking beforehand that if you knock someone out that was in the championship, they’d be fined 250,000 euros. I only hope they give that to Wood.”

Feeney’s hopes of a fightback were later dashed by an issue with the engine in his #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro.

That left Feeney to limp home 20th in the race and drop to third in the championship – a cruel end having scored the most points across the campaign.

Bond is no fan of the Finals Series that set up the dramatic finale.

“He should have won the championship months ago, really, with his results up until that time,” added Bond.

“It’s just all of a sudden out of the blue they make new rules, and I don’t believe the rules are right.

“I don’t believe that’s the way they should run the championship. Maybe they say it’s brilliant because someone else won.”