Named in honour of the late engineer Little, the award has been implemented to recognise the contribution of a member of the paddock and is voted on by Supercars’ motorsport department.

Goos, widely known as ‘Gooey’, has been at Triple Eight since 2011 and holds the roles of crew chief and workshop manager.

The award was presented to Goos by TV pundit Mark Larkham and Supercars’ motorsport chief Tim Edwards in front of the Triple Eight team at the Adelaide Grand Final.

“It gives you emotion just thinking about it,” said Goos, having been surprised by the presentation. “I can’t thank everyone enough. Jeepers, thanks next level.”

Little died last year following a long battle with cancer and was dubbed the ‘pit lane GOAT’ by Mark Larkham for his achievements across decades in the sport.

“Campbell left a great legacy on the pit lane and this is a way of making sure that legacy continues,” explained Larkham.

The new accolade is part of a shake-up of the Supercars Gala Awards that has involved several others being discontinued and changes to the Barry Sheene Medal.