Supercars has announced the revised date following discussions with the South Australian Motor Sport Board (SAMSB) and South Australian Government.

A Supercars announcement states “all parties agreed that bringing the event closer to the 2026 semi-final at Sandown will maintain excitement and momentum for fans, broadcasters and teams.”

Supercars CEO James Warburton welcomed the change.

“The 2025 Repco Finals Series has been an incredible addition to our championship, and we want to keep that energy flowing right through to the Grand Final,” he said.

“Moving the Adelaide event forward by a week ensures fans stay engaged and the series maintains its intensity.

“We’re very happy with this outcome and grateful to everyone who worked with us to make it happen.

“Now that the 2026 dates are set for the Grand Final, we look forward to finishing the 2025 Championship on a high on the streets of Adelaide, in what has already been a spectacular event.”

The 2026 Supercars Championship calendar was announced late last month and features an expansion to 14 rounds.