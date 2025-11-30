The #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang slipped down the inside of the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro at Turn 6, making contact.

Feeney spun and wound up dropping to 21st in the order while Wood continued in second.

The New Zealander admitted that opinions on the incident would be divided. Stewards, however, decided Wood was at fault and gave him a 15-second penalty.

Speaking post-race, Wood explained the incident from his point of view.

“Obviously, just lap one, and I saw a gap and I went for it and got crowded down,” Wood said on the Fox Sports broadcast.

“That obviously happened and I think 50 percent of people are going to agree and 50 percent are not, and I got to watch the vision. I definitely had a car inside and got crowded down to the wall and that’s where the contact occurred.

“I thought he would know that I was going to race hard. I felt like yesterday I was pretty fair when he got down the inside of me. I didn’t really crowd him down. Still ran off the track yesterday.”

The first lap clash ultimately meant little in the scheme of Feeney’s race as an engine issue denied the Red Bull Ampol-backed driver from mounting a comeback.

Asked if he was upset because of the championship implications or because of his own result – 24th and seven laps down after a suspension issue – Wood he was frustrated at the sum of his weekend.

“I’m probably upset because it ruined my race and I just feel like I’ve probably hurt our weekend as a whole on my side,” said Wood.

“Obviously gutted that I got involved in something like that. I just thought, as soon as I saw the gap open, I was like, well, this is my opportunity, because yesterday he ran away from me once he got in front of me.

“I was here to win the race today and I felt like I gave myself the best opportunity to do that going for the gap on lap one.

“Apologies to Broc, because I know he’s worked to hard his whole year and whole career. I hate to see that happen and be in the middle of something.”

Wood’s season was blighted by mechanical gremlins, and it was an issue at the Gold Coast 500 that ultimately took him out of the Finals Series in the first round.

The 21-year-old said he was proud of his team.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks this year. We’ve just kept bouncing back,” said Wood.

“For me, personally, to see what it means to Chaz and his family and everyone at WAU, it’s a real reward.

“We’ll celebrate this, but we’ve got a lot of work to turn back in 2026 and make sure both of our Walkinshaw Andretti United Supras are in the final four. We’ll be pushing pretty hard.”