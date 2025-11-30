It’s the 19th pole position for Feeney in the #88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro, extending his record-breaking year.

“Of course there is pressure, but how awesome,” said Feeney, who set a 1:19.6413s on the Adelaide streets.

“To get another pole this weekend, three from three is outstanding. I can’t thank this crew enough.

“Definitely the most important pole position of my life and a great time to do it. This thing has been a rocket. I was pretty happy with the lap. I knew it was going to be pretty hard to beat.

“The pole award for this year is fantastic. To think that we’re at 19 is incredible. Shoot out to all these guys for supporting it. Chuffed to walk away with another pole on a pretty important day.

“It’s just about backing myself. I’ve done it all year. Scotty (McLaughlin) actually messaged me yesterday and gave me a bit of encouragement,w which was pretty awesome.

“He just said, keep doing what you’re doing. I’ve done it all year and that’s been my whole goal this Finals Series.

“We’ve had a great run, we’ve had a fantastic year, there’s no point in reinventing the wheel. Just backing myself. I’ve got a lot of confidence in shootouts this year.

“I just love driving out of pit lane. I can feel happy and normal again. Obviously it’s always nerve racking sitting in pit lane watching the times.

“To get out there and be able to do it is always a lot of fun.”

For the second day straight, provisional pole position winner Ryan Wood couldn’t convert for Walkinshaw Andretti United and instead qualified third alongside teammate Chaz Mostert.

Grove Racing’s Matthew Payne will start alongside Feeney on the front row, his time just 0.1271s away from benchmark.

Anton De Pasquale qualified fifth for Team 18 ahead of Brad Jones Racing duo Macauley Jones and Andre Heimgartner.

Triple Eight’s WIll Brown did not improve on qualifying, with eighth.

Kai Allen improved one place in his Grove Racing Ford Mustang to ninth while Jayden Ojeda completed the top 10 for PremiAir Racing.

Race 3 at the Adelaide Grand Final is scheduled for 3:15pm ACDT, where the championship will be decided.

Feeney leads Mostert by 23 points while Brown and Allen are 76 points and 88 points in arrears respectively.

“Executing,” said Feeney when asked what it will take for him to win the title.

“Ideally we can get through Turn 1 in the lead this time and then be able the manage the race out front. We’ve got a really quick race car.

“Looking forward to putting it to work this afternoon. Just chuffed, just loving it here in Adelaide.”

Results: Repco Supercars Championship BP Adelaide Grand Final, Top 10 Shootout Race 3