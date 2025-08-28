Cindric is in line for a wildcard at the Adelaide Grand Finale with a project led by Tickford Racing and Ford.

Previous attempts to get a NASCAR driver to Australia to race around the streets of Adelaide have failed.

Kyle Busch was tapped for 2024 before efforts to secure Kyle Larson earlier this year also fell flat. Now Cindric is next in line.

Van Gisbergen is convinced Cindric is already getting ready for his mission.

“We did a test last week, an ECU test at Kershaw (Carolina Motorsports Park), which is a terrible race track, by the way — but you could hear him right foot braking and he was heel-toeing and already practising,” van Gisbergen said on The Teardown podcast.

“Because in those cars (Supercars) you can’t left-foot brake and be fast. It was cool to hear him practising for it, so I guess it means he’s doing it.”

Cindric said nothing is locked in yet, but his interest in returning to Australia remains.

He last raced Down Under in the Bathurst 12 Hour in 2016 and the same year tested a DJR Team Penske Ford FG X Falcon.

“Nothing to really announce but it’s something I’ve looked at for a long time,” said Cindric, who has also previously turned laps in a DJRTP Gen2 Mustang in the US.

“Even when I was younger, I’ve gone down and raced Bathurst 12 Hour and done some tests in some Supercars, so it’s something I have always kept a pulse on.

“Ford has a huge presence down there so it would be something I would absolutely love to do but obviously schedules aligning is a pretty challenging thing.”

The code crossover has been a focal point for Supercars and NASCAR in recent years off the back of van Gisbergen’s breakout debut on the streets of Chicago in 2023.

Several drivers have followed in his footsteps with cameos in the United States, including Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown, and Jack Perkins.

Broc Feeney is the next in the queue, eager to try his hand in the stock car racing scene, but van Gisbergen cautioned drivers looking to make the move.

“There are more and more coming here I guess, but it’s hard,” said van Gisbergen.

“You see Will Brown, he’s the champion there (in Supercars) and he ran mediocre at Chicago.

“The guys here are very good, I just had a good first time I think and that set unrealistic expectations for people. People are really good here. It’s hard to just come in.”

Brown and Perkins will be in action at Portland for the Xfinity Series on Sunday, August 31 (AEST) before the Cup Series at Darlington on Monday, September 1.