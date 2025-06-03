Larson, 32, was set to contest the Supercars event as a wildcard with PremiAir Racing, as well as tackle the circuit’s speedway aboard a Jason Pryde Motorsport sprintcar.

However, the NASCAR Cup Series champion has now informed key stakeholders that he will not be going ahead with the plan.

The decision comes off the back of Larson’s troubled attempt at the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 double last month, in which he crashed in both races.

Larson’s decision has come as a shock to those involved in the project, which had been an open secret for some time and was due to be publicly announced next week.

It’s the second year in a row a NASCAR star had been lined up for Adelaide and failed to show, following Kyle Busch’s abandoned wildcard last year.

On that occasion Busch had been slated to drive a Triple Eight Camaro backed by Peter Adderton’s MobileX.

The Adelaide event is the only Supercars race to take place outside the 36-race NASCAR Cup Series season, making it the only realistic possibility to host one of the championship’s drivers.

Larson appeared the perfect candidate due to his versatility across categories and disciplines, which included victory in the High Limit Sprintcar final in Perth last December.