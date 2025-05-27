Larson joined IndyCar team McLaren for the Indianapolis 500, adding to his already busy NASCAR Cup Series schedule with Hendrick Motorsports.

‘The Double’ comprises the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for 600 laps of racing.

It’s an insane schedule between the two series, with the Indianapolis event taking the best part of two weeks to complete.

After failing to finish both races, Larson cut a glum figure.

Larson triggered a three-car pile-up during the Indianapolis 500 and was caught in another incident in the Coca-Cola 600. He was classified 27th and 37th respectively.

“Just a bit crazy there on the restart,” Larson said of his race-ending Indianapolis 500 crash.

“I got like, tight behind Takuma (Sato). I was really close in.

“I got loose and kind of got all over the place, and yeah, so it spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager on the restarter. Hate it for everybody else.”

In his first attempt, he finished the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500 but failed to start the Coca-Cola 600 after the IndyCar race was delayed by rain and pushed into the NASCAR race window.

“I think it would be fun to do,” said Larson of a third attempt.

“I don’t know. It’s a large investment, and to have it go not good two years in a row, I just don’t know if it’s really that worth it at this point.

“I’d love to run the Indy 500 again someday. I just don’t think the double…. The double is a tough undertaking.

“All the respect to the guys who have done it in the past. Tony [Stewart], especially for completing it. It’s much harder than it looks. Just a bummer that I didn’t get to complete it.”

The program was backed by Rick Hendrick, who had his brand splattered across both cars.

“I hate the way the day went,” Larson said.

“I wish I could hit the reset button. I feel terrible for everybody, especially for (car owner) Rick Hendrick.

“I guess it just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”

Tony Stewart completed The Double in 2001. He joined Chip Ganassi Racing for the IndyCar race and finished sixth before finishing third in the NASCAR race with Joe Gibbs Racing.