That’s where Supercars champion Will Brown and Bathurst 1000 podium finisher Jack Perkins will be in action.

Brown and Perkins will make their first NASCAR starts since Chicago, where they both had short-lived cameos.

Perkins’ debut in the Xfinity Series ended just a few laps in when he was tipped into a spin and suffered significant damage to his car.

Meanwhile, Brown’s Cup Series return was thwarted by a multi-car pile-up just minutes into the contest.

They return to NASCAR at Portland International Raceway for a one-day event on Sunday, August 31 (AEST) as part of a bumper 37-car field.

Brown will be behind the wheel of the #11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro in what marks his Xfinity Series debut. Perkins will be back in the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra.

Who is the favourite to win at Portland?

JR Motorsports driver and series leader Connor Zilisch is the bookies’ favourite heading to Portland despite questions over his fitness.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro driver broke his collarbone in a fall at Watkins Glen and was subbed out at the most recent race for Parker Kliggerman, who went on to win at Daytona.

As of Thursday, Australian bookmakers have Brown at $15 to win, Perkins is at $51, while Zilisch at $1.67 is the short-priced favourite.

Brown has Cup Series experience but has never raced an Xfinity Series machine. Perkins was the fourth fastest driver in practice at Chicago and went on to qualify fifth.

Zilisch is entered, but the question remains whether he will see out the contest after the mid-race swap with Kliggerman at Daytona.

“Last week at Daytona was really cool with Parker Kligerman relieving me after a few laps and taking the WeatherTech Chevrolet to Victory Lane,” said Zilisch.

“It was great to watch Parker keep up the momentum this No. 88 team has built over the last few months and also get his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win.

“I’ve never raced at Portland so I’m looking forward to the challenge of learning a new road course this weekend.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland schedule (AEST)

5:00am – Practice – 50 minutes

6:05am – Qualifying – 55 minutes (Group 1 & Group 2)

9:05 – Driver Introductions

9:30am – Race – 75 laps (Stages 25/50/75)

How to watch NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland

Live coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Portland International Raceway in Australia is exclusive to Foxtel on Fox Sports 506 and streamed via Kayo Sports. Live coverage is slated for Sunday, August 31 at 9am AEST.

Strategic curveballs for Brown and Perkins

If there’s one obstacle to winning that isn’t Connor Zilisch, it’s an unfavourable qualifying draw.

Brown and Perkins will be part of Group 1 when the course is theoretically in its worst condition.

If they qualify badly, they’ll have to hope their cars are quick enough over the course of the 75-lap race with no live pit stops to strategise their way into a win.

At the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2, the red flag will be thrown and cars will be brought to pit lane for non-competitive pit stops to change tyres and refuel.

“I’m really excited to be racing with Kaulig Racing this weekend and coming back after what wasn’t our best weekend in Chicago,” said Brown.

“Looking forward to getting out on the track at Portland and seeing what the Xfinity car is like.

“I remember watching the race last year when the team won with Shane [Van Gisbergen], which was awesome to see, so I’m thankful to everyone at Kaulig Racing for having me back.”

Is Shane van Gisbergen racing at Portland?

Shane van Gisbergen will not be racing in the Xfinity Series at Portland. Instead, he’ll be racing in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing at Darlington.

Previous NASCAR Xfinity Series Portland winners

2022 – AJ Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing)

2023 – Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing)

2024 – Shane van Gisbergen (Kaulig Racing)