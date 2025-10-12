D’Alberto was running in 13th place when he touched the inside wall at Forrest’s Elbow on lap 54, firing the #17 Ford into the outside concrete.

It marked the end of a difficult weekend for D’Alberto and primary driver Will Davison, who qualified the car in 14th place.

DJR’s #17 entry was in the spotlight pre-event after Davison requested a chassis changing following struggles at recent rounds.

That meant retrieving the team’s spare car from the National Motor Racing Museum at Bathurst just weeks out from the Great Race.

More to follow