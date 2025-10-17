Dick Johnson Racing wheeled its DJRS-06 chassis out of the National Motor Racing Museum in the lead-up to the October classic as part of a bid to salvage Davison’s season.

That effort went somewhat unrewarded as Davison qualified just 14th and co-driver Tony D’Alberto crashed heavily at Forrest’s Elbow to cause the race’s first Safety Car.

DJR has affirmed that car will be ready to resume racing at next week’s Gold Coast 500, having already undergone repairs at Pace’s Gold Coast workshop.

Davison heads to the Gold Coast 19th in the championship standings while Finals Series contending teammate Brodie Kostecki is ranked fifth.

Three of the 10 finalists will be eliminated from contention at the end of the two-race Surfers Paradise weekend.