During Practice 5, the Triple Eight team principal spun at Hell Corner of his own accord and became beached in the gravel trap.

Whincup was extracted before returning to the pit lane. Although not sighted on the Fox Sports broadcast, officials deemed Whincup did not sufficiently reduce his speed under the red flag.

Whincup breached Schedule B3, Article 3.2.1.1 of the Supercars sporting rules, which reads: “During practice, qualifying or a warm up session, all Cars will immediately reduce speed and proceed slowly back to their respective Pit Bays.

“Cars are not permitted to line up at Pit Exit.”

For the misdemeanour, the seven-time Supercars champion was given a reprimand.

A Triple Eight representative claimed Whincup had slowed sufficiently and “maintained full control and did not drive in a manner that could be considered unsafe,” a stewards report read.

“They also noted that there were no other vehicles or personnel on the Race Track at the time.

“The Driver indicated that he was endeavouring to return to the Pit Lane as soon as possible to minimise the stoppage of the Session caused by the Red Flag.”

The stewards accepted that the #88 Chevrolet Camaro was the only car on track and that there were no personnel trackside, they said there was risk attached to the speed.

“The Stewards consider that a greater reduction of speed would have been desirable so as not to present a possible unsafe situation from occurring,” it continued.

“The rule requires a Car to proceed slowly back to its respective Pit Bay and we do not accept that is what has occurred.

“As such, there was a breach of the rule by the Driver.”

Stewards considered mitigating circumstances, including #88 being the only car on track and the car was always fully under control.

“The Stewards remind all Competitors and Drivers that each Incident will be judged on its own merits and the facts of each Incident,” the report continued.

“This decision ought not be considered as a precedent for a penalty to be applied in any future breach of this rule.”

While Whincup got away with a reprimand, Grove Racing was given a $500 fine after a cordless blower fell from the #100 Ford Mustang leaving the pit lane. That caused the red flag to come out in Practice 6.