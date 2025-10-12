The Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford started fourth and was among the leading contenders through much of the race, coming to the fore once the rain hit.

Wood led the race with 25 laps remaining, although fell behind James Golding moments before a crash for Macauley Jones triggered a Safety Car period.

Still set to take the restart second and a big chance at the win, Wood was in disbelief as the #2 Mustang began to slow with what appeared to be electrical problems.

Wood limped the car back to pit lane as co-driver Ojeda came to terms with the fact the race had slipped through their fingers.

“We got super lucky with that last Safety Car, Woody had just touched the wall and had a couple of bent rims, we probably wouldn’t have made it very much longer,” said Ojeda.

“I guess with luck comes back luck sometimes as well. It’s unfortunatel, we’ve had two of these Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustangs have engine issues.

“We never stopped believing. We rolled out with a super strong car and just stuck at it. Credit to the whole crew, it’s a massive week and it sucks when you come so close.

“Bathurst gives, Bathurst taketh.”

The sister WAU Mustang of Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard retired with engine failure after just 57 of the 161 laps.

Wood also lamented the missed opportunity, which could also cost the Kiwi a spot in Supercars’ inaugural Finals Series.

“Honestly lost for words,” he said.

“Our team tried our arses off all week and put ourselves in a position to try and win the race.

“I made quite a few errors. The one at The Cutting really was a luck sort of thing and obviously for the engine to expire or whatever has happened across both cars is pretty piss poor.

“Obviously we don’t know what’s happened. At the end of the day, I just can’t thank our team enough, all our sponsors.

“Juice, who put us in the position with were in with his stint.

“He’s an incredible driver, an incredible human and I’m just really gutted that we couldn’t do it because it felt like it was there today.

“At the end of the day it’s my second Bathurst, it is what it is, it just looks like we’re going to miss out on the championship 10, which is the most gutting part, because we don’t deserve to be out of there.”