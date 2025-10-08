Across five days, the V8-powered Supra will be driven on- and off-track as well as going on display at Mount Panorama.

Its first appearance came on Wednesday morning as part of a Hoonigan filming session, before the afternoon’s Track to Town.

The full 27-car field of Supercars, plus the Toyota GR Supra, will drive from Mount Panorama to the city CBD for the Bathurst Street Party.

The car will then go on display in the pit lane at Garage 19 where fans with a paddock pass can get up close and personal from Thursday.

On Friday, the car will have its first demonstration laps at 5:05pm AEDT.

Saturday will feature two demonstrations, the first at 9:30am AEDT and the second at 4:50pm AEDT.

The final demonstration will be first thing on Sunday morning at 7:40am AEDT.

The Toyota GR Supra preview comes ahead of its introduction to the championship in 2026 with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing.

Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood will lead the WAU effort while BJR has announced Andre Heimgartner, Cameron Hill, and Macauley Jones.

Toyota GR Supra Bathurst 1000 demonstration schedule (AEDT)

Wednesday, October 8

5.30pm – GR Supra Supercar in Track to Town procession before going on display at Repco Bathurst Street Party

Thursday, October 9

All day – On display, Garage 19

Friday, October 10

5.05pm – GR Supra Supercar Demonstration laps

Saturday, October 11

9.30am – GR Supra Supercar Demonstration laps

4.50pm – GR Supra Supercar Demonstration laps

Sunday, October 12

7.40am – Supra Supercar Demonstration laps