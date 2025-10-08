As revealed by Speedcafe last week, Supercars has collaborated with the stunt man as part of a special filming project being undertaken by Hoonigan in Australia.

Supercars roped its teams into the production, which is being filmed to appear as if Pastrana is gatecrashing the Great Race in a specially built Subaru Brumby stunt vehicle.

Early morning filming has taken place at the top of Mount Panorama, with Pastrana blasting out of the McPhillamy Park access road in front of a small contingent of Gen3 machines.

The group includes the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supra, making for an unusual public track debut for the Toyota.

Various other Supercars are scheduled to be used in filming slots throughout a day in which teams are also preparing for Thursday’s opening practice.

Pastrana has taken over as the star of Hoonigan’s online videos from founder Ken Block, who died in a snowmobile accident in 2023.