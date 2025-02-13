The Ford team will continue with the same major backers as last year with James Courtney to run a refreshed Snowy Rivers Caravans look, while Aaron Love will sport the traditional BRT Cooldrive colours.

Behind the scenes, however, there are some significant changes, with the squad going on a recruitment drive over the off-season.

Renowned engineer Mike Henry joins as technical director, while Daniel Veronese has been signed to take over race engineer duties on Love’s car.

Chris Fitzgerald has been moved to a performance and strategy role that oversees both entries, while Matthew Saunders will continue as race engineer for Courtney.

“After our foundation year as a two-car team, we have not rested on our laurels during the off-season,” said team principal Tim Blanchard.

“Significant investments have been made, emphasising the expansion and empowerment of our team personnel as well as extensive performance enhancements to both of our cars.

“James and Aaron made a great pairing last season providing a mix of experience, race craft and young dynamic energy and we look forward to seeing more of the same this year.”

For Courtney, this will be his final season as a full-timer in Supercars – and he says he’ll “leave nothing on the table”.

“Even as I approach my farewell tour, my commitment to achieving top results remains unwavering,” he said.

“The team have put in a tremendous amount of preparation during the break and I have full confidence that we will be able to move up the grid as a collective,

“It’s all about leaving nothing on the table and finishing strong, with no regrets.”

Love, meanwhile, is facing a crucial second season after a difficult rookie campaign.

“This year is about leveraging every learning from my debut season and striving for improvement,” said the West Aussie.

“I am all in, determined to take the next step forward and secure quality results for the team.

“I can’t wait to kick off my second season in Supercars and go racing again.”

The BRT Mustangs will make their on-track debuts at the all-in Sydney Motorsport Park test next Wednesday.