The Boronia, Victoria facility will act as the national distribution centre and is expected to be completed by October, 2026.

The base will consolidate CoolDrive Auto Parts’ three Melbourne distribution centres into one warehouse.

The Blanchard Racing Team is currently based at Box Hill, but will move upon the facility’s completion.

“CoolDrive has come a long way since my parents started the company from our family garage,” said John Blanchard, CoolDrive Auto Parts executive chairman.

“When we moved into our current head office at Box Hill in 2000, it was a major leap forward.

“Now, 25 years later, this new development represents another exciting chapter – one that will secure CoolDrive’s place at the forefront of the automotive aftermarket for decades to come.”

The warehouse will be 31,000 square metres, complemented by 2300 square metres of office space.

The move is being touted as a major step forward for the CoolDrive Auto Parts business, with a greater emphasis on “cutting-edge automation” and deliver better outcomes to customers.

“Ultimately, this move is about delivering more value to our customers,” said business CEO and Supercars team co-owner Tim Blanchard.

“With a more advanced, automated, and efficient facility, we can respond faster, expand our product range, and uphold the service excellence CoolDrive is known for.

“The new site will be the foundation for our next era and will allow us to bring all of our head office teams together in one location, fostering greater collaboration and efficiency.”

The Blanchard Racing Team will go into 2026 with at least one new driver. James Courtney will not return, having announced his retirement and opening the door for James Golding’s arrival.

Whether Aaron Cameron continues at BRT has not been announced.