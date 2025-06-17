Waters confirmed last week that he was unable to land a ride in next month’s Chicago Cup Series race but is “pretty close to having a deal together” for “some other stuff instead”.

While he gave no further hints as to his plans, the 30-year-old is known to have been chasing a ride in the Truck Series race at the Lime Rock road course on June 28.

Ford team ThorSport Racing, which Waters drove for twice last season, today teased the impending announcement of a guest driver for the event.

A team social media post features a mock-up of a boarding pass to Lime Rock with ‘66A’ listed as the seat number and ‘06’ as the bag.

Waters, who regularly drives the #6 Mustang in Supercars, contested the Martinsville and Kansas Truck races aboard ThorSport’s #66 Ford F-150 in 2024.

The Mildura native was classified 30th and 19th in those respective outings and declared an ambition to return, having impressed the team with his skill set.

Lime Rock falls nicely into the Supercars schedule, taking place the weekend after the Darwin Triple Crown and two weeks before the Townsville 500.

The only other road course remaining on the Truck Series schedule this season is Watkins Glen on August 8, which clashes with the Ipswich Super440 at Queensland Raceway.

Waters made his Cup Series debut with RFK Racing at Sonoma last year but could not strike a deal with the team for Chicago in 2025 due to its expansion to three full-time entries.

Supercars rival Will Brown, though, will be on the July 6 Chicago grid having inked a deal to drive a Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing.

Cup Series full-timer Shane van Gisbergen reminded the NASCAR community of Supercars drivers’ road racing prowess with victory at the weekend’s race at Mexico City.

Supercars co-driver Jack Perkins is set to contest the Portland Xfinity race on August 30.