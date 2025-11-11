That’s because Supercars has specific livery requirements for the three cars to be run at the Windshear facility in Concord, North Carolina, at the end of the year.

The Camaro, Mustang and Toyota Supra are all decked out in a mid-tone grey with a matte finish and minimal high-contrast areas or patterns.

“The main reason behind the matte livery is for Supercars and ourselves to easily be able to 3D scan the car pre and post going in the tunnel to accurately capture the fine detail and positioning of the aero surfaces,” explained Team 18 boss Adrian Burgess.

Supercars is taking its state-of-the-art Creaform 3D scanner to the US for use as part of the wind tunnel program.

December marks Supercars’ second trip to the Windshear tunnel in two years, following initial testing over the 2023/24 off-season.

The three cars were packed into a container in late September and dispatched to the US via sea-freight to trim cost out of the US mission.

This year’s running will homologate the new Toyota Supra, while newly minted Ford homologation team Triple Eight has also prepared potential changes for the Mustang.

Team 18 has stepped into Triple Eight’s place as GM’s homologation squad, working with in-house GM signing Jeromy Moore on its wind tunnel preparation.

“We are extremely proud to showcase the colours for our wind tunnel car reflecting our partnership between Chevrolet Racing, GM, and Team 18,” said Burgess.

“[Designer] Peter Hughes has done a fantastic job; it’s fast, sleek, and aggressive.”

The Team 18 Camaro dispatched to the US was campaigned by the squad for Mark Winterbottom in 2023 and will be run as the Supercheap Auto wildcard in 2026.