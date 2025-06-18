Jack Le Brocq in the #9 will carry Tyrepower backing while Cooper Murray sports a modified Erebus logo on his #99 car.

Both cars are designed by Jedess Hudson, a proud descendant of the Ewamian and Western Yalanji people of North Queensland.

Her artwork ‘Power Through Connection’ on Le Brocq’s car tells a story of unity among people, teams, or generations with a livery that “reflects the strength found in community and shared experience.”

“This is more than a race car — it’s a story on wheels,” Hudson said.

“It reminds us that when we’re connected to our people, our stories, and our Country, we are powerful beyond measure.”

Le Brocq added: “It’s a real honour to carry Tyrepower’s colours this weekend.

“Their message of ‘Power Through Connection’ really speaks to what we do — in racing, nothing works without trust and connection.

“Jedess has captured that perfectly. It’s meaningful, and I’m proud to represent it.”

Also designed by Hudson, Murray’s car is titled ‘Fueled by Fire’ and features flowing lines representing “movement, heat, and the force that drives the team forward.”

Erebus has also incorporated pink in a nod to team owner Betty Klimenko.

“This livery represents everything that fuels us — energy, transformation, and the spark that keeps you pushing forward,” said Murray.

“Jedess’s artwork brings meaning to the car, and I’m proud to carry that story on track.”

Hudson also designed Indigenous Round liveries for Brad Jones Racing and Tickford Racing.