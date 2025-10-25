Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney both locked themselves into the Semi-Final thanks to the results of the Gold Coast opener.
Mostert has won his way through while Feeney now holds a big enough points buffer back to the cut-line that he cannot be knocked out.
A total of seven drivers will progress to Sandown.
Thomas Randle, Brodie Kostecki and Ryan Wood are the trio currently below the cut-line.
Kostecki failed to start today’s race following a crash in qualifying while a fuel leak sent Wood to the garage in the early stages.
Finals Series standings following Gold Coast 500 Race 1
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Broc Feeney
|3313
|2
|Matthew Payne
|-97
|3
|Chaz Mostert*
|-106
|4
|Will Brown
|-110
|5
|Cam Waters
|-118
|6
|Kai Allen
|-165
|7
|Anton De Pasquale
|-166
|8
|Thomas Randle
|-197
|9
|Brodie Kostecki
|-247
|10
|Ryan Wood
|-252
* locked in due to Gold Coast Race 1 victory
