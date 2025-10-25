Chaz Mostert and Broc Feeney both locked themselves into the Semi-Final thanks to the results of the Gold Coast opener.

Mostert has won his way through while Feeney now holds a big enough points buffer back to the cut-line that he cannot be knocked out.

A total of seven drivers will progress to Sandown.

Thomas Randle, Brodie Kostecki and Ryan Wood are the trio currently below the cut-line.

Kostecki failed to start today’s race following a crash in qualifying while a fuel leak sent Wood to the garage in the early stages.

Finals Series standings following Gold Coast 500 Race 1

Pos Driver Points 1 Broc Feeney 3313 2 Matthew Payne -97 3 Chaz Mostert* -106 4 Will Brown -110 5 Cam Waters -118 6 Kai Allen -165 7 Anton De Pasquale -166 8 Thomas Randle -197 9 Brodie Kostecki -247 10 Ryan Wood -252

* locked in due to Gold Coast Race 1 victory