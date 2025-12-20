The Grove Racing effort will be operated by GetSpeed, with the team to continue campaigning its Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Allen will join father-son duo Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove alongside factory Mercedes-AMG star Jules Gounon and Chris Lulham.

It marks a return to the race after last competing in 2024 with Earl Bamber Motorsport.

Lulham’s inclusion is coincidentally timed with Verstappen.com Racing poised to make a switch to the Mercedes-AMG GT3 platform in GT World Challenge Europe.

It comes off the back of the Grove duo claiming third in the Gulf 12 Hours with Gounon at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Allen was earlier announced as part of Grove Racing’s Bathurst 12 Hour line-up alongside Brenton Grove and Will Davison.

The 24 Hours of Dubai takes place on January 16-18.