Tander announced on Fox Sport’s Sandown 500 broadcast that he’s called time on his driving career following victory in last month’s Bathurst 1000 alongside Matt Payne.

The 48-year-old is expected, but not yet confirmed, to be making a move into a main commentary role on the Supercars broadcasts.

Grove Racing, however, has affirmed Tander will continue to be involved in the Penrite-backed team through a new role.

“Whilst we’re sad to be losing one half of this year’s Bathurst 1000 winning team, GT isn’t going anywhere!” read a statement.

“He will remain an integral part of the team in his new role as Team and Driver Advisor.”

Tander joined Grove in 2023 in a multi-faceted role that has included mentoring its young drivers Matt Payne and 2025 recruit Kai Allen.

The decision from Tander to retire from driving leaves Grove Racing set for an all-new co-driver line-up next season, having already confirmed the exit of Dale Wood.

Tim Slade is set to fill that seat, while speculation has linked Dick Johnson Racing outcast Will Davison to the drive alongside Payne.

Tander meanwhile confirmed he will continue to be part of the TV broadcast in 2026.

“While my driving chapter comes to a close, my passion for the sport certainly doesn’t,” he wrote on social media.

“I’ll still be staying involved in the broadcast, helping shape the next generation and giving back to the sport that’s given me so much.”