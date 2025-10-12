The race was decided by a 15-lap shootout to the chequered flag, led by Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray, PremiAir Racing’s James Golding, and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne.

Golding fluffed the restart, going deep at Hell Corner. That gifted Payne second place, who set about chasing Murray.

With nine laps to go, Payne got to Murray’s rear quarter-panel and slipped down the inside at Forrest’s Elbow.

They ran side-by-side to The Chase and through the kink. Awkwardly positioned, Payne hit the grass and blew the corner completely, touring the grass instead.

That left Murray to fend off Golding, and as they battled, Payne was brought back into the picture.

The pivotal moment came with five laps to go. Golding got a good run on Murray out of Hell Corner and tried to pass into Griffins Bend, but slid into the side of the leading Camaro.

That tipped Murray sideways and Payne slipped up the inside of a slow Golding to take the lead.

Golding was hit with a five-second penalty for the hit, which took them out of contention for the win.

Murray, meanwhile, dropped to fourth behind a hard-charging David Reynolds.

Despite the penalty, Payne fought hard to keep Golding at bay, which brought Reynolds into the picture.

In an enthralling close, Golding got by Payne at The Cutting. A split second later, Reynolds tried to go around the outside of Payne, who shut the door.

That was the decisive move, ultimatley enough for Payne to secure the win. Reynolds was second with Lee Holdsworth and Golding third with Lee Holdsworth.

Murray and Stewart narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing just 0.6s behind GOolding and Russell after the penalty was applied.

More to come.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000