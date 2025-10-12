The race was decided by a 15-lap shootout to the chequered flag, led by Erebus Motorsport’s Cooper Murray, PremiAir Racing’s James Golding, and Grove Racing’s Matt Payne.
Golding fluffed the restart, going deep at Hell Corner. That gifted Payne second place, who set about chasing Murray.
With nine laps to go, Payne got to Murray’s rear quarter-panel and slipped down the inside at Forrest’s Elbow.
They ran side-by-side to The Chase and through the kink. Awkwardly positioned, Payne hit the grass and blew the corner completely, touring the grass instead.
That left Murray to fend off Golding, and as they battled, Payne was brought back into the picture.
The pivotal moment came with five laps to go. Golding got a good run on Murray out of Hell Corner and tried to pass into Griffins Bend, but slid into the side of the leading Camaro.
That tipped Murray sideways and Payne slipped up the inside of a slow Golding to take the lead.
Golding was hit with a five-second penalty for the hit, which took them out of contention for the win.
Murray, meanwhile, dropped to fourth behind a hard-charging David Reynolds.
Despite the penalty, Payne fought hard to keep Golding at bay, which brought Reynolds into the picture.
FORD WIN THE REPCO BATHURST 1000 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2019!!! #RepcoSC #Supercars #Bathurst1000 pic.twitter.com/troy1jEURi
— Supercars (@supercars) October 12, 2025
In an enthralling close, Golding got by Payne at The Cutting. A split second later, Reynolds tried to go around the outside of Payne, who shut the door.
That was the decisive move, ultimatley enough for Payne to secure the win. Reynolds was second with Lee Holdsworth and Golding third with Lee Holdsworth.
Murray and Stewart narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing just 0.6s behind GOolding and Russell after the penalty was applied.
More to come.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Repco Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|100
|Matthew Payne/Garth Tander
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|2
|20
|David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|0.9588
|0.9588
|3
|31
|James Golding/David Russell
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|4.0396
|3.0808
|4
|99
|Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|4.6969
|0.6573
|5
|4
|Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|7.7162
|3.0193
|6
|88
|Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|11.2161
|3.4999
|7
|8
|Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|14.0828
|2.8667
|8
|26
|Kai Allen/Dale Wood
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|22.0693
|7.9865
|9
|3
|Aaron Cameron/Zak Best
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|23.3841
|1.3148
|10
|888
|Zach Bates/Craig Lowndes
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|25.8216
|2.4375
|11
|55
|Thomas Randle/James Moffat
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|29.8271
|4.0055
|12
|6
|Cameron Waters/Mark Winterbottom
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|42.0327
|12.2056
|13
|5
|Lochie Dalton/Rylan Gray
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|161
|46.1801
|4.1474
|14
|9
|Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|50.5476
|4.3675
|15
|35
|Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|161
|57.1472
|6.5996
|16
|96
|Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|159
|2 laps
|2 laps
|17
|1
|Will Brown/Scott Pye
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|159
|2 laps
|56.9512
|18
|38
|Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|155
|6 laps
|3 laps
|19
|2
|Ryan Wood/Jayden Ojeda
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|149
|12 laps
|6 laps
|20
|18
|Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|141
|20 laps
|7 laps
|21
|14
|Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|140
|21 laps
|
1:42.2128
|22
|7
|James Courtney/Jack Perkins
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|127
|23
|10
|Nick Percat/Tim Slade
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|50
|24
|12
|Jaxon Evans/Jack Smith
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|129
|25
|17
|Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|53
|26
|25
|Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|57
|27
|62
|Richie Stanaway/Nash Morris
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|143
