The series is spruiking a three-day crowd figure of 51,723 fans for the first appearance of the Ipswich circuit on the schedule since 2019.

Speaking to Fox Sports during Sunday’s broadcast, Supercars CEO James Warburton thanked fans for voting with their feet across the weekend.

“It’s amazing,” said Warburton. “I’ve always said that people vote with their feet, and just to have the turnout that we’ve got here — six years that we haven’t been into one of our heartland markets — it’s fantastic to be here.

“I can’t take any credit as the new guy. It’s our chairman [Barclay Nettlefold], our board, Supercars who can [take credit] for putting in another round, which is what the fans want to see.

“Obviously [circuit owner Tony Quinn] and the circuit, making the improvements that he has. We love being here and finalising the Sprint Cup today and onto the Enduro Cup.

“We’d love to be back. For us, it’s about getting all the partners together post-event and seeing if we can all make it work with support.

“Obviously we look for support — we race with our government partners, and they’re huge events to put on. But again, without the fans and the teams and the drivers and the show we put on, we wouldn’t be here.

“So, as I said, they vote with their feet and we’re very proud to be here.”

Quinn has already staked his claim on a spot on next year’s calendar, although that will ultimately depend on negotiations between Supercars and its teams regarding payment terms for a 14th round.

That’s because Ruapuna has already been locked in as a 13th event for next year, leaving Ipswich on the bubble if negotiations aren’t successful.